Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

SYPR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 156,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

