Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.