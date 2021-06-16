T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $66,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

