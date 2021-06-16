Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-4.000 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $8.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

