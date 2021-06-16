Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.