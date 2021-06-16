TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,958. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

