TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.79. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. The firm has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.77 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

