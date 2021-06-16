TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 426.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,280. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

