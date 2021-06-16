TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 232.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. 36,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,225. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $443.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

