TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 141.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,035 shares of company stock valued at $86,677,226 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

