TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 856.09, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

