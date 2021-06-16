Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,389 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trex were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trex by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trex by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

