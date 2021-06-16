Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLX opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

