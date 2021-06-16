Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.68 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PTC were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

