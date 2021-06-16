Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,422 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.