Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,957 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 51,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $63,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,194. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

