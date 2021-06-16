Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 8,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The stock has a market cap of $925.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

