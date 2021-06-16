Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TFRFF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tefron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.

Get Tefron alerts:

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.