Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TFRFF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tefron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.
About Tefron
Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.