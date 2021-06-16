Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLPFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.42. 2,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $202.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

