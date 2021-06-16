Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVBCY remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. Television Broadcasts has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

