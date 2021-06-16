Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 575,100 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 13th total of 300,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teligent by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teligent by 181.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teligent by 622.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teligent by 6,400.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Teligent during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Teligent stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

