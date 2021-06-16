Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.96 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $49.35 or 0.00123578 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $84.14 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00771427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07776548 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,785,085 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,097 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

