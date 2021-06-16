Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLSYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLSYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

