Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 263,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

