Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 123,719 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

