Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Terra has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $223.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00015602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,284,787 coins and its circulating supply is 417,426,293 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

