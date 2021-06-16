Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,451 shares of company stock worth $6,561,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 135,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403,736. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.