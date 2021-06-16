Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 291,943 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

