Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,996,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $292,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 20,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,167. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

