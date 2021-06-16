Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Corning were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 26,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

