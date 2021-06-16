Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of EIS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

