The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.71. 382,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

