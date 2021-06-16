The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of The Boston Beer worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.53.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock worth $32,908,234 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,007.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,141.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.17 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

