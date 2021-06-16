The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.53.

SAM opened at $1,007.78 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $519.17 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,141.02.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

