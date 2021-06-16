The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also result in cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of an increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Further, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

