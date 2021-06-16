The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 638,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

