The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $44.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

FBMS opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $839.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

