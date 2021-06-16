The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

