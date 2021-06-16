The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $74,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

HD traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.91. The stock had a trading volume of 114,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $324.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

