The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

