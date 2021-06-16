The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

