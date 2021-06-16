The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $993,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $950,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 363.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

