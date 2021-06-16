The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $133,932. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.