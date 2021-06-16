The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 433.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

