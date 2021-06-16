The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

