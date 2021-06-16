The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPT opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 21.50. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

