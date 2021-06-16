The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,800 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $25,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 374,588 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,401,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

