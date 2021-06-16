The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

