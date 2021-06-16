The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $3.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $189.94 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.