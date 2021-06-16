The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.38

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.